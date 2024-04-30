Short Interest in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expands By 35.4%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 67,531 shares of company stock valued at $851,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Upwork by 87.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 167.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.