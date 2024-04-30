Fiduciary Group LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,332,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,569,000 after buying an additional 125,397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 813,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,525,000 after purchasing an additional 144,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

