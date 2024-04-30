Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 4,817,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after buying an additional 13,402,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

