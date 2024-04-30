Naviter Wealth LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.