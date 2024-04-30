Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $220,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

