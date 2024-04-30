Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Increases By 6.1%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
CMBNF stock opened at C$66.00 on Tuesday. Cembra Money Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.00 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.23.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.