Choreo LLC Purchases 6,933 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

