Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

