Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,302.0 days.
Icade Stock Performance
Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. Icade has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.14.
Icade Company Profile
