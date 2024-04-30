Choreo LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,137,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

