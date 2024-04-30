53,379 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tilray by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 50,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

