Skylands Capital LLC Sells 10,835 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.56 and a twelve month high of $119.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

