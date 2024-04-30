Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum China Stock Up 1.0 %

YUMC opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

