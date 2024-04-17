SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $145.77.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

