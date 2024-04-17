TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $803,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.5 %

MS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. 18,291,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.66.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

