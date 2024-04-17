Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,743,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $15.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,228.30. 105,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,119. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,270.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,169.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

