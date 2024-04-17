Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 0.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. 1,192,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

