SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stake Trimmed by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,303,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,252,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,486,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after purchasing an additional 584,079 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 1,219,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,632,518.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,085 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

