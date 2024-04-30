Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,024 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.25. 1,161,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

