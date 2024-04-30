Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

