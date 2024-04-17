Slow Capital Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MDB traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.36. 398,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,885. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.52 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.36 and a 200-day moving average of $390.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
