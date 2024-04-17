Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after buying an additional 693,422 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after purchasing an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,519,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 1,089,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

