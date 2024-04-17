Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $740.14. The stock had a trading volume of 124,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

