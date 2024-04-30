Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3,366,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,533 shares.The stock last traded at $16.62 and had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FULT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,923 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.