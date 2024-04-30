Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Increased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

FNDA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 238,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,875. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

