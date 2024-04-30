Auxano Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after buying an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,642,000 after buying an additional 763,493 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,708. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

