Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 202,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

