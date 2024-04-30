Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,673 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 2.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. 8,685,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

