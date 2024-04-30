Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. VanEck Merk Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,437,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after buying an additional 54,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,169 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 377,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 249,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

VanEck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

VanEck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.