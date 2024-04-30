iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,011. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.51.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

