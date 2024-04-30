Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
Shares of OTC:HLAN remained flat at $89.90 during trading on Monday. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland BancCorp
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.