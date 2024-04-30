Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,912 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,371. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

