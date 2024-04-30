Auxano Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 606,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,882. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

