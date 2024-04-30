Auxano Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,677,502,000 after purchasing an additional 496,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,927,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,346,594. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $584.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

