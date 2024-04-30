Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.91. 4,582,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,429. The stock has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.34. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,287. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

