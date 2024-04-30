JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,327,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 476,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 420,746 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

