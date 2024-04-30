Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $250.26. 1,622,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.95 and a 200-day moving average of $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

