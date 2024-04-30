Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 62,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,658. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,430,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $312,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

