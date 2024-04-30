Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $25,323.54 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 25th, Anirma Gupta sold 927 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $24,964.11.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 5,353,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713,600. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

