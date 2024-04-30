Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,634,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,540,000 after buying an additional 348,014 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.42. 6,414,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

