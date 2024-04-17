Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

MBLY traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 1,534,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.05, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -0.21. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

