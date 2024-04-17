Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,098,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2,849.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 124,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

