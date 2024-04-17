Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

KMI stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

