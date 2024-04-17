Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,950 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

CAH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,602. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

