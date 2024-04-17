Richelieu Hardware Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

RCH traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$37.68 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8799626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

