Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 1,855 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE COF opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

