Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $101.33 million and $9.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

