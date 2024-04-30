Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
Insider Activity at Berry Global Group
In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
