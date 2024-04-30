Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.