Axie Infinity Price Down 11.5% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00011003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $968.34 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,799,654 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,791,329.62271366 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.13003636 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $40,530,049.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

